Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.50. 77,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 484,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

