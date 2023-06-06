Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 310,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

