Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00008739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and $2.48 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,477,256 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

