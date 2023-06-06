Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,203 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $103,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,980,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. 2,714,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.