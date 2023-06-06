Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 44,107 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,107 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $133,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.25. 853,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.