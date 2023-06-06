Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,068,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,492 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $289,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,252. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

