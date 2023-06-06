Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,056,495 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,495 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

