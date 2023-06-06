Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $116.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $116,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.09. 232,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,348. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
