Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $381.50 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,055 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $381,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

