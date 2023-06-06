Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $474,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $266.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

