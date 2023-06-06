Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 486,163 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1,273.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $152,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after buying an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.4 %

PH stock traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.33. The stock had a trading volume of 416,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.19.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.