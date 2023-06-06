Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,228 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $98,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,465,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 798,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

