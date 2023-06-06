Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 238,320 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 238,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $219,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $228.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,424. The company has a market capitalization of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.86.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

