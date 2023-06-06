Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 20,408,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,648,551. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

