Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after buying an additional 576,954 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 26,119,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,704,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

