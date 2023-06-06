Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Set at C$77.55 by Fundamental Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a C$77.55 price target by Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.89.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,009. The stock has a market cap of C$79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.29.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

