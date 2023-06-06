Barclays Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $172.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

