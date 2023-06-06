Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.69. Barings BDC shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 55,205 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $834.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $400,750. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.