Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded by Veritas Investment Research to Buy

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.40.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
ABX stock opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.29. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$28.19.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Read More
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.