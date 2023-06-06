Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.91.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

