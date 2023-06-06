BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BeiGene by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 456.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.