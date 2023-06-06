Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Domino’s Pizza worth $118,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.95. 119,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,427. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

