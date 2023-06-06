Bessemer Group Inc. Has $125.72 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $125,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $11.79 on Tuesday, hitting $710.41. 295,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.28. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ASML

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

