Bessemer Group Inc. Has $146.83 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Burlington Stores worth $146,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

NYSE BURL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. 158,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,233. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

