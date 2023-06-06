Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 10,492 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lam Research worth $85,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $604.37. 235,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,903. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.10. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

