Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,433 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $91,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.95. 213,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,527. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.