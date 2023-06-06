Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $135,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,494. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

