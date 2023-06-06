Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Management worth $97,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $9,071,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 58,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,687. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.