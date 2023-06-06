Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 209,633 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,633 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $69,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 911.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after buying an additional 82,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,654. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $192.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.