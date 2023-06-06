BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 1,016 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of First Savings Financial Group worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 9,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

