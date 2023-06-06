BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 427,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 220,521 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.