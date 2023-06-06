BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.01 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,876 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 50,347 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

