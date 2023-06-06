BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the period. Macatawa Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.