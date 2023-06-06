BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.69 Million Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. First Bank comprises about 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.38% of First Bank worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Bank by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,283,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 23,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $205.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Stories

