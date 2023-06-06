BHZ Capital Management LP Has $582,000 Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,846 shares of company stock worth $84,164. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 61,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.19. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

