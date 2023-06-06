BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $7.24 Million in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 817,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000. Partners Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.55% of Partners Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

PTRS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

