BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 3,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $54,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 55,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,073. The company has a market cap of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.