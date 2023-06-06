BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 3,489 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

CZWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.