BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,300 shares of company stock worth $82,518. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,349. The company has a market cap of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

