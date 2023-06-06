BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 38,205 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. TheStreet cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,852. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

