Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the average volume of 3,540 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Big Lots Stock Up 31.4 %

Big Lots stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 3,796,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,959. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 418,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 202,356 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 170,309 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

