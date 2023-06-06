Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

BILI stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

