Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.11.
Bilibili Price Performance
BILI stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
