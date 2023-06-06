Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.85. 1,667,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,339,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

