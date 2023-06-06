BinaryX Price Tops $50.22 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $243.45 million and $287,478.11 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.22 or 0.00195075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

