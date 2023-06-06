Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00111745 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00027860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

