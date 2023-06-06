BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,702 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $150,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,714,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after buying an additional 314,754 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,855,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 431,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.