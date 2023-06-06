BMO Capital Markets Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.08.

Shares of ZS opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

