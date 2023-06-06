Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,077 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

MS traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,596. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

