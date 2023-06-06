Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.50. 1,997,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,164. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

