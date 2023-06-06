Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,432. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

